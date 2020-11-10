1/1
FRANCES LORRAINE BLACK PARRISH
FRANCES LORRAINE
BLACK PARRISH, 94

LAKELAND - Frances Lorraine Black Parrish, 94, peacefully entered eternal rest November 4, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born December 31, 1925 in Durham, North Carolina to Mack Ellon Black and Stella Jane Davis Black. She was preceded in death by her brother Ellon Brinkley Black.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, William Leon Parrish; sister-in-law Betty Black; and six beloved nieces and nephews.
Frances and Leon made their home in Durham, North Carolina where she worked as a dental assistant for many years. Upon Leon's retirement in 1987 from Duke University, they moved to Florida and resided at Highland Fairways until 2011 when they moved to Azalea Park Retirement Community. Frances was an active member of Gibsonia Baptist Church in Lakeland until her health declined.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Lakeland Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Goheen conducting the service at 11:00 am.
'Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free. If my parting has left a void, fill it with remembered joy.'


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
