Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Frances Lucille Moses


1940 - 2019
Frances Lucille Moses Obituary
FRANCES LUCILLE MOSES

LAKELAND- Frances Lucille Moses, 79, died Sept. 6, 2019.
Lucille was born in Lakeland, FL on Mar. 14, 1940, and remained a lifelong resident. She graduated from Lakeland High School and was a pharmacy technician for 30 years.
She loved being in the church choir, ladies ensemble, and leading the children's choir at Bethel Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mittie Weatherford; brother, Perry Weatherford; and children, Celeste Nance and Wade Moses. Lucille is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ray; grandchildren, Ashley Harding, Jena Nance, and Mackenzie Tanner (Seth) and great- grand-children, Sydney Nance, Jayden Harding, Olivia Ashworth, and Nathaniel Tanner; sister, Geraldine Adams; daughter in law, Emily Moses; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Tues., Sept. 10th from 1-2 pm, with services to follow at 2 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
