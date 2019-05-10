Home

FRANCES MEFFORD BAILEY Obituary
FRANCES
MEFFORD
BAILEY, 82

WINTER HAVEN - Frances Mefford Bailey, 82, of Winter Haven, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Winter Haven, Frances was a Floral Designer for many years at Sara's Flower Shop in Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Lovie Bailey; brother Robert Bailey; sister Barbara Denmark and a son Jeff Alexander. She is survived by sons Mike Cayson (Judy), David Alexander (Terri) and daughter Terri Alexander, sister Carolyn Polk, five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, May 11th from 12-1pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with Funeral Services at 1pm. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2019
