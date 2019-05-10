|
FRANCES
MEFFORD
BAILEY, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Frances Mefford Bailey, 82, of Winter Haven, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Winter Haven, Frances was a Floral Designer for many years at Sara's Flower Shop in Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Lovie Bailey; brother Robert Bailey; sister Barbara Denmark and a son Jeff Alexander. She is survived by sons Mike Cayson (Judy), David Alexander (Terri) and daughter Terri Alexander, sister Carolyn Polk, five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, May 11th from 12-1pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with Funeral Services at 1pm. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Winter Haven.
