FRANCES P.
CIRILLO, 95
BATAVIA, N.Y. - Frances P. Cirillo, 95, of Batavia, NY, passed away Tuesday, (January 14, 2020), at the NYS Veteran's Home in Batavia.
Mrs. Cirillo was born December 13, 1924, in Alexander, NY, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Avino) Parise.
Frances worked for over 37 years at Alexander Central School, retiring as business manager. She was a former member of St. Anthony's Church in Batavia and a current member of Resurrection Parish. She and her husband owned a home in Haines City, Florida and enjoyed snowbirding there for 32 years. Mrs. Cirillo loved to bake desserts and make candy, as well as crochet blankets and afghans which she donated to various community organizations.
She was an avid Yankees fan and may best be described as a feisty, funny, loving, generous, warm woman who could be unfiltered.
She is the wife of the late Joseph D. Cirillo who passed away on May 10, 2012.
Frances is survived by two step-children, Linda Jestin of Baldwinsville, NY, and Charles (Joan) Cirillo of Batavia; grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeff) Dyett of Windson, PA, Kathleen Jestin of Baldwinsville, Christina (Tom) Meek-er of Brewerton, NY, and Emma Cirillo of Batavia; great grandchildren, Logan and Ashlyn Dyett, and Jacob and Lacie Jean Meeker; a brother, Ralph (Joan) Parise of Batavia, sisters, Jovannah (Russ) Pieri of FL, Mary (late Joseph) Marchese of Batavia, and Amelia (late Gerald) Sheelar of East Bethany, NY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Cirillo is preceded in death by two brothers, Carmon (late Mary) Parise and Salvatore (late Patricia) Parise.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Bohm-Calarco-Smith Funeral Home, 308 East Main Street in Batavia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (January 21, 2020) at the Resurrection Parish - St. Joseph's Church, 303 East Main Street in Batavia. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frances's memory may be made to New York State Veteran's Home, Activities Fund, 220 Richmond Avenue, Batavia, New York 14020.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020