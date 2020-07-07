FRANCES 'JOANN' PITTMAN, 87
LAKELAND - Frances 'Joann' Pittman, 87, died July 1, 2020 of heart failure. Born in Indiana on February 6, 1933 to Samuel Maxwell and Frances (Skin-ner) Maxwell, both deceased.
She was predeceased by daughter, Ellie Frank, and sister, Sandra Gillespie. She is survived by her children Rick Graves, Mary Ledgerwood, Sherri Hay and Kurt Frank, Indiana; Billie Ott and Joanna Cory, Lakeland; sisters, Peggy Miller, Bradenton and Susie Ploss, Indiana; brother, Sam Maxwell, Lakeland and many grandchildren.
No service is planned. Donations to charity of your choice
. Spangler Cremation Service.