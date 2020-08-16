1/1
FRANCES ROSE HOOKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCES ROSE
HOOKER, 94

LAKELAND - Frances Rose Hooker, 94, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 8, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1925 in Adams Mills, Ohio. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Hooker; sisters, Gertie Gibson, Lois Lawson, Grace Klein, Annabelle Pigg and brother, Harold Smailes. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was loved and cherished more than words can express and will be missed greatly.
Visitation will begin for family and friends at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:30 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeland Funeral Home Chapel
2125 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(683-279-4578)
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved