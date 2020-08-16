FRANCES ROSEHOOKER, 94LAKELAND - Frances Rose Hooker, 94, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 8, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1925 in Adams Mills, Ohio. Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Hooker; sisters, Gertie Gibson, Lois Lawson, Grace Klein, Annabelle Pigg and brother, Harold Smailes. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was loved and cherished more than words can express and will be missed greatly.Visitation will begin for family and friends at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL 33801.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.