FRANCES SANDERS TIDWELL
1923 - 2020
FRANCES
SANDERS TIDWELL, 96

PALMYRA, AL. - Ms. Frances Sanders Tidwell, age 96, formerly of Palmyra, AL, formerly of Malone, FL died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her sisters home in Palmyra, AL. Frances was born August 22, 1923 to the late Julius Gilbert and Ivey Lois Johnson Sanders. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother: Mary Lillian Johnson Sanders; her husband: Cephas Love Wilson Tidwell; brothers: Tramel Sanders, J.R. Sanders, Perry Sanders, James Sanders, Will Sanders, Walter Sanders, and Herman Sanders; sister: Mary Emma Sanders Folmar; and an infant brother and sister.
Frances attended Goshen High School through the eleventh grade and was offered a scholarship to Troy State Teachers College where she earned a degree in English. She had a long and successful teaching career of over 40 years teaching at Campbellton, Florida, Cottonwood, Alabama, and Malone, Florida. Ms. Frances was proud of the fact that her students were well prepared for college. She and her husband made their final home in Malone, Florida where they were active members of Malone First Baptist Church - in which they both taught Sunday school. After retiring, her time was spent volunteering at the library where she was a member of the Joy Club. She loved Malone, Florida and the people who resided there. A few years ago, she was presented an honorary diploma from Goshen High School, and was very proud of that honor, due to the fact that she did not graduate before going to college. Mrs. Frances was a strong lady of character who loved her students, friends, and family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, AL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 am from First Baptist Church of Malone, FL with the Rev. Kenneth Baggett and Bro. Ed Hamm officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery in Marianna, FL.
Survivors include her caretakers: Becky Baggett (Ken), Lois Finlay (Bill); her sisters: Jinene Drinkard, Aline Garrett (Chester), Bessie Grissette (James), Sara Taylor (Larry), Betty Phillips (Cephas), Elaine Wells (Butch); brothers: Oscar Sanders (Patsy), Ned Sanders (Nancy), Ted Sanders; sisters-in-law: Mary Alyce Sanders, Molly Sanders, Louise Sanders, Carrie Sanders; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Sanders, David Sanders, Terry Sanders, Wade Sanders, Benji Sanders, Robb Finlay, John Baggett, and John Jones.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Fund care of Bernard Richburg: 8091 County Road 2290, Goshen, AL 36035.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers: Ossie Burton, Mary Mahone, Mary Henderson, Dot Green, and Phyllis Knighten, the staff of Hospice Compassus for their outstanding care, and the staff of Noble Manor who served her well before having to leave the facility due to health issues.
To sign the online guest register please visit us online at dillardfh.com .

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dillard Funeral Home - Troy
JUN
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dillard Funeral Home - Troy
P.O. Box 428; 206 US Highway 231
Troy, AL 36081
(334) 566-1720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear about Mrs. Frances. She was a good friend to my family.
John Hodgens
June 9, 2020
Lahoma Register and family we love you and miss you rest high
Lahoma Register
Friend
June 9, 2020
I just had a conversation about Mrs Tidwell last week. I recalled a meeting with her years after I had graduated. Not only did she remember my name, but insisted on a hug. She was by far the teacher that impacted my life the most. May the family find comfort during this time.
Charlotte Kindig Clarke
Student
June 9, 2020
Mrs. Tidwell was my English teacher @ Cottonwood & she made sure you did the best of your ability as she ran a tight ship. No foolishness in her class @ all! She was a wonderful teacher who cared for her students. May God bring peace & comfort to all her family. Shes back with her husband again.
Shell always be thought of lovingly.
Hattie Purvis Hamilton
Student
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Corine Graves
Family
June 9, 2020
I was just thinking of Mrs. Tidwell a couple of weeks ago. I was a guidance counselor when she was teaching English at Malone High. To me, she was the best English teacher that I ever had the privilege of working with in my 40 years. Mrs. Tidwell was highly intelligent and very passionate about her students' education. She expected each and every one to work to the best of their ability. She ran a strict classroom, but the students who passed through her door knew they had gotten a quality education from a genuine, tender-hearted teacher who cared about her students with her whole heart. Praying for the family of this wonderful lady, Sandra Waller (Malone High School--1975-87).
Sandra Waller
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Ms. Francis taught my sons at Malone School. My oldest son always said that he was thankful for all she taught him and how much it helped to prepare him for college.
Joanne everett
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
I have known Mrs Francis for over 50 years. . She was one of my teachers at Malone HS and had a certain way of helping a young man keep his mind on the business of learning. She didnt put up with any foolishness! I would later on come to love and appreciate she and Mr Cephas more and more as I saw them living godly lives, being faithful to their church and many friends. She loved my family and was always kind to us. Her life touched many along the way for good. Thank you Lord for the blessing of knowing her. Please accept our deepest sympathies.
Steve and Becky Williams
Friend
June 9, 2020
She was a lady and truly a good person. She loved her students and was dedicated to her teaching career.
Peggy Peacock
Friend
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George Johnson
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always. Thanks for the great childhood memories you helped create for Butch, Bobby, Patsy and I. I know we will see you again in our heavenly kingdom.
Diane Morgan
Family
June 8, 2020
May God Bless you for being a wonderful Aunt, hug Uncle Cephas . Love you both ❤
John & Judy Jones
Family
June 8, 2020
I WAS SO SORRY TO HEAR OF YOUR LOSS MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL
Erma GRAYSON
Friend
