I have known Mrs Francis for over 50 years. . She was one of my teachers at Malone HS and had a certain way of helping a young man keep his mind on the business of learning. She didnt put up with any foolishness! I would later on come to love and appreciate she and Mr Cephas more and more as I saw them living godly lives, being faithful to their church and many friends. She loved my family and was always kind to us. Her life touched many along the way for good. Thank you Lord for the blessing of knowing her. Please accept our deepest sympathies.



Steve and Becky Williams

Friend