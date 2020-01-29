|
|
FRANCIS C.
BUSH
LAKELAND - Francis C. Bush went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with his Chrissy on 1/23/2020. One month after her passing and on their 50th wedding anniversary.
He was born on 10/6/1931 in East Dorset, VT to Charles F. Bush and Katie C. Crandall.
Francis was a 20-year veteran, retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1970 after serving his country in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He married his sweetheart on January 23, 1970. Then after graduating from Oklahoma State University, he began a second career as a Fire Protection and Casualty Loss Inspector. They were an inseparable team as she traveled with him assisting him in his work.
Francis loved to play golf and after retirement #2, he frequented the courses regularly. He was a member of All Saints' Church faithfully attending the Wednesday Bible Study, Sunday School and Worship services.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Christine, his parents, his brothers Jerome Bush, Timothy Keyes, David Keyes, Jack Keyes, Warren Keyes; sisters Jane Bush Baker, Lydia Moffitt, Effie Bolster. He is survived by brothers Tom Bush (Beverly), George Bush (Alice), Patrick Keyes (Kathie); sisters Beverly Brown (Roger), Doris Rukat (Richard) and Mary Keyes (Valerie) all of Vermont. And many nieces and nephews especially Patty Bush who helped care for him these last months.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints' Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a military burial at Florida National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Donations in his memory may be made to All Saints' Church, 209 S. Iowa Ave. Lakeland FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020