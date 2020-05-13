FRANCIS E. HURLEY
FRANCIS E.
HURLEY, Jr.

LAKELAND - Francis E. Hurley Jr., 72, died May 6, 2020, at Bartow Regional Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1948, in Elmira, New York, to Francis E. Hurley and Theresa A. (Pirozzolo) Hurley.
He graduated from the Elmira Free Academy in 1966.
Francis is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Hurley; children, F. Edward Hurley and Jennifer (Bob) Morris; grandchildren, Stephen Mathews, Keslee (Matt) Krcha, Megan (Herman) Thomas; and great - grandchildren, Paisley Thomas, and Kaegan Greene, all living in Elmira NY; stepson, Jesse (Angelica) Bennett; grandchildren, Mason and Greyson Bennett; brother, Bob (Doreen) Hurley of Dushore PA; sisters, Kathleen Vermilion of Athens, TX, Nancy Neylon of Rochester, NY and Mary Pat Sullivan of Elmira NY.
Fran was a retired restaurant manager. He enjoyed going on cruises and loved spending time on Sanibel Island.
Due to the current Covid pandemic a celebration of life and graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
May 13, 2020
Dear Ed & Hurley Family:

We extend our sincerest condolences on the loss of your father and loved one. As I told you on the phone, Ed, if you need anything, please don't hesitate to call. Never forget that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers.

With deepest sympathy and much love.
Michael & Carmella Baker (Allegretto-Baker)
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Hurley family on the loss of Francis Jr. Kevin Carroll
