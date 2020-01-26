|
|
FRANCIS
EDWARD 'ROBBY'
ROBINSON, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Francis Edward (aka Robby) Robinson, 86, passed away 21 January, 2020 after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's. Robby was born March 16, 1933 to Harmon and Norma (Norris) Robinson in Coshocton, Ohio, and was the oldest of three children.
Robby joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953, and met his beautiful bride and wife of 63 years, Ginny (Wachob) Robinson, while stationed at Orlando Air Force Base.
Robby's long and celebrated career in the Air Force had him and his family moving to many air bases around the world. After retiring from the Air Force, Robby and his family settled in Columbus, Ohio. Robby was an avid golfer, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was a sports enthusiast, especially cheering on his favorite team, The Ohio State University Buckeyes. Robby always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. After moving back to Florida he enjoyed a quiet life playing golf at Four Lakes Golf Club in Winter Haven.
Robby is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ginny; daughters, Diann (Robinson) Mc-Kenzie and Dawn Marie Robinson; grand-son Ryan Hobbs; brothers, Gary Robinson and Larry Robinson; sisters-in-law Cindy Robinson and Charlotte Wachob; and mother-in-law, Sophia (Voyton Wachob) Simko.
A memorial service celebrating Robby's life will be held on January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Four Lakes Golf Club in Winter Haven, Florida with a private burial at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Robby to your local or to the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020