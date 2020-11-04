FRANCIS M. STOVER
1/19/49 - 10/22/20
LAKELAND - Francis M. Stover, of Lakeland, FL, passed away after an extended illness on October 22, 2020. He was born in Philipsburg, PA to Francis and Evelyn Stover. Frank joined the Marine Corps out of high school and served 26 years in the Marines and Army Reserve. After returning home to Philipsburg, he continued to serve the community as a volunteer fireman, school board member, and borough council. In 2010, Frank moved to Lakeland with his wife Sandy.
In Florida, Frank worked as a security guard under the alias of Smiley at Epcot until 2017. One of his greatest joys was taking family, friends, neighbors, and even acquaintances to Disney for the day. Frank also enjoyed the outdoors and went hunting in PA every year. Most of all he enjoyed attending every event in which his grandchildren participated.
Frank is survived by his son Robert and wife Joanna, two grandchildren Sean and Kylie, sister Alice Ehler and husband Mike, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Hope Community Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation honoring defenders, veterans, and first responders (garysinisefoundation.org
).