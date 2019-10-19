|
MAJOR (RET.) FRANK EARLE COHEE, Jr., 89
LAKELAND - Major (Ret.) Frank Earle Cohee, Jr., 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Health. Frank was born October 20, 1929, in Ridgely, MD to Blanche English and Frank Earle Cohee.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jinnie Cohee; daughter, Judy Callaway, and son, Frank E. Cohee, III. He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Cohee Andrews (Bob) and Hope Cohee; son-in-law, Don Callaway, and daughter-in-law, Mollie Cohee; twelve grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Frank was a very proud Army Veteran with over twenty years of active duty service. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam War during which he received a field commission. Additional overseas assignments included Japan, Germany, and Turkey.
After his retirement, he continued his education and obtained his degree from the University of Maryland. He also continued serving his country as National Secretary of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA).
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Monday October 21, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida at 2:30 p.m., with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019