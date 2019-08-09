Home

Frank "Coach" Etheridge

WINTER HAVEN - Frank 'Coach' Etheridge of Winter Haven passed away July 30, 2019.
Frank was born in Dothan, Alabama on April 25, 1939 to Frances and Amos Etheridge. The family moved to Auburndale in 1940. He attended Auburndale High School where he still holds the top scoring basketball record. After high school Frank attended the University of Florida and then Nicholls State, both on basketball scholarships. He returned to Auburndale and was a teacher and coach at Dennison Middle School and then Winter Haven High School.
Frank is survived by his brothers Larry and James 'Booty' Ether-idge, by his children, Steve Etheridge (Kar-en), Sheri Etheridge, David Etheridge (Kel-ly) and Ashley Clemmer (Jud), and also survived by three grandchildren, Chris Knutson, Kaylyn and Lane Clemmer.
There will be a toast to celebrate Frank's life at the Apple Lounge and Grill on Recker Highway at 2pm on Saturday Aug 10.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
