FRANK JOHN
ROCHETTI, 83
LAKELAND - Mr. Frank John Rochetti, age 83, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Lakeland Hills Center.
He was of the Catholic faith, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a United States Army veteran. He was a retired general contractor for Nardoni Floor Co.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa L. Rochetti - Cantrell (Mike) of Mayfield, KY, one grandson, one granddaughter and one great grandson, two brothers: Peter Rochetti and Gino Rochetti and a sister: Nancy Reilly all of Newburgh, NY, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Elizabeth Rochetti, first wife: Sharon Rochetti and his second wife: Veronica Rochetti, three sisters, and two brothers.
Private graveside services will be held at Mayfield Memory Gardens in Mayfield, KY. The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus. The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020