Dr. FRANK PATRICK MURPHY, Sr.



LAKELAND - Dr. Frank Patrick Murphy, Sr., former orthopedic surgeon, father of nine, was born September 16, 1928, in Tampa. He passed away peacefully April 1, 2019, at age 90. He was the son of Joseph Murphy and Eula Rebecca Murphy, nee Freeman, of Tampa.

Frank attended the University of Florida and the Loyola Stritch Medical School in Chicago, after which he did an internship with the U.S. Army and residency at the Mayo Clinic in St. Paul, Minnesota. He married his first wife and mother of his nine children, Carol Catherine Gibbons, in 1952 and the couple settled in Lakeland, Florida, where Frank founded the Lakeland Orthopedic Clinic, where he successfully practiced as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement, until he retired at age 75.

Frank was the first doctor to do, and indeed brought at the time, total hip replacement surgery to Polk County. He was active throughout his professional life in various medical associations, including the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, The Florida Orthopedic Association and the Polk County Medical Society.

Frank was a US Army Veteran, and had proudly served his country with exemplary commendations at his release from active service of 3 years as Captain.

Frank was remarried in 1995 to his high school sweetheart, Betty Jo Murphy, nee Hensley, and they lived happily during their retirement years together until her death in 2017.

An avid outdoorsman all his life, Frank loved animals, birds, tending plants, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed the manual satisfaction of repairing himself just about everything from cars, to boats, to anything inside or out of the house.

Frank was a devoted father who concerned himself with his children's and grandchildren's welfare and wellbeing all his life. He will be deeply missed. Eight of his children survive him: Eileen Murphy of Lakeland, FL, Catherine Murphy Johnson of Florence, SC, Frank Patrick Murphy, Jr., of Lakeland and Bonita Springs, FL, and Big Rapids, MI, Stephen Joseph Murphy of Lakeland, FL, Daniel Murphy of Denver, CO, Christine Murphy Bassaber of Tampa, FL, Robert Murphy of Highland City, FL, and E. Patricia Murphy of Lakeland, FL. Frank's youngest son, John Thomas Murphy, died in 1987. His grandchildren (all of whom survive him) are Andrew Cox and David Cox, Frank Patrick Murphy III, Charles Murphy, Jason Murphy, Michael Bassaber, and Rachel Murphy; He had one great-grandchild, Gabriel Cox. Frank is also survived by his stepdaughter and her husband, Mr. and Mrs. Darren and Emily Plymale. Frank had a brother, Joseph Murphy, and a sister, Margaret Murphy, who predeceased him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, as follows: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a visitation, 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Location is Heath Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida, 33801 (863) 682-0111.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary