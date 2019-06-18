|
|
FRANK W. KLOPP, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Frank W. Klopp of Winter Haven, FL died June 15, 2019. He was 85 years old.
Born August 27, 1933 in Bloomington Illinois, the son of Frank and Mildred (Costigan) Klopp, he moved to Winter Haven in 1977. Prior to that he resided in Milwaukee WI, Janesville WI, St. Paul MN, Chicago IL, and Bloomington IL. He served in the U.S. Army at 5th Army Headquarters prior to his discharge in 1956. He attended St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN. St. Joseph College elected him a 'Fellow' in 1996. He received his law degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul, MN. and was admitted to the practice of law by the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1961. He began his employment with State Farm Insurance Companies while attending High School in Bloomington and then again on a full time basis in 1956. He retired in 1999, after a 44 year career as Counsel in their Corporate Law Department, with responsibilities for the nine southeastern states. Following retirement, he consulted for State Farm until 2007.
He was a member of the Minnesota Bar Association, a past president of the Winter Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a Board member and Past President of the Florida Insurance News Service, a charter member of the Heartland Private Industry Council, the Board of the Florida Medical Malpractice JUA, a Board member of the GIRLS Inc., Chairman of the Board of the Florida Insurance Council and a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Mr. Klopp is survived by his wife Betty (Sheehan), whom he married in 1954. Also surviving is a son Steven (Cindy) of Pewaukee WI., a daughter Kim Moulton (Gary) of Winter Haven, FL, a daughter Lori Volochenko (Ron) of Lake Wales FL, a daughter Connie Hardaway (Howard) of Suwanne GA., a son John (Susan) of Greensboro, North Carolina and a daughter Amy Djerf (David) of South Lake, Texas. In addition, he is survived by 16 grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held St. Matthew Catholic Church on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in the Garden at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Ledger from June 18 to June 19, 2019