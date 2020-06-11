FRANKLIN JOSIAH 'JAMAICAN JEFFREY' JEFFREY, 83
LAKELAND - Franklin Jeffrey, 83, passed 5/29/20. View: Fri. 5-7:00 at Coney Chapel. Svc. will be Sat. 12:00 noon at Oak Hill Burial Park. Coney F.H.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.