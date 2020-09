Or Copy this URL to Share

Share FRANKLIN's life story with friends and family

Share FRANKLIN's life story with friends and family

FRANKLIN LEON 'BJ'

JAMES, Jr., 22



HAINES CITY - Franklin Leon James, Jr., 22 died 9/3/20. Visit: Fri. 12-7 pm Holmes FH. Svc. Sat. 11 am Winter Haven Worship Ctr. Holmes FD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store