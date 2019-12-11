|
FRED P.
WAGES, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Fred P. Wages, 84, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on December 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Born July 24, 1935 in Opp, AL, Fred was a retired missile tech with the United States Air Force, and then retired from the City of Winter Haven as a mechanic. Fred was a master Mason with 50 years of service and a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
He is preceded in death by his son, Phil Wages, along with his brothers, Cleon Wages and Robert Wages, and sisters Voncile Stewart, Ruthie Black, and Alice Grissett; and his parents, William Wages and Minnie Strickland Wages.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Olivia Wages, daughter Don-na Wages and son Ed Wages; 5 grandsons, 4 great-grandsons, 2 sisters, Merle Bledsoe and Frances Clark and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven, followed by services at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice or the . Condolences may be sent to the family at
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019