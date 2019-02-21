|
FRED RUSSELL
WHEELER, 82
PLANT CITY - Fred Russell Wheeler, age 82, of Plant City, FL passed away on February 15, 2019.
A native of Antioch, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Ollie and Dorothy Wheeler.
Survivors include his wife Norma Wheeler, children, Vickie (Jon) Oliva, Fred Russell, siblings, Richard (Jack-ie) Wheeler, Barbara Miller, sister-in-law, Sylvia (Tyler) Todd, five grandchildren and six great-grand-children. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Ron Thomas Wheeler, siblings Diane Wells and Eddie.
Fred retired from the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office after 32 years. He was a member of the Florida Game Commission for eight years. Fred was of the Baptist faith.
The family will receive friends Friday February 22, 2019 at Haught Funeral Home 708 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Plant City, Florida 33563, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 6001 South County Road 39 Plant City, Florida 33567.
Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.haught.care.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019