Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
(813) 717-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRED WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED RUSSELL WHEELER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRED RUSSELL WHEELER Obituary
FRED RUSSELL
WHEELER, 82

PLANT CITY - Fred Russell Wheeler, age 82, of Plant City, FL passed away on February 15, 2019.
A native of Antioch, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Ollie and Dorothy Wheeler.
Survivors include his wife Norma Wheeler, children, Vickie (Jon) Oliva, Fred Russell, siblings, Richard (Jack-ie) Wheeler, Barbara Miller, sister-in-law, Sylvia (Tyler) Todd, five grandchildren and six great-grand-children. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Ron Thomas Wheeler, siblings Diane Wells and Eddie.
Fred retired from the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office after 32 years. He was a member of the Florida Game Commission for eight years. Fred was of the Baptist faith.
The family will receive friends Friday February 22, 2019 at Haught Funeral Home 708 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. Plant City, Florida 33563, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday February 23, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 6001 South County Road 39 Plant City, Florida 33567.
Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.haught.care.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.