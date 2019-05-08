|
|
FRED
TESTON
PLANT CITY - Fred Stanton Teston died April 27, 2019. Fred was born 9/13/1940 in Tampa, and grew up in Plant City.
He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Stanton Teston, and by his parents Maria Josefina Rodriguez-Teston and Stanton Madison Teston. Survivors include wife Karen Teston, and brothers Ralph Teston and Ken Teston and family.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday 6/1/2019 at Lone Oak Cemetery, 306 Thomas Ave., Leesburg 34748.
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019