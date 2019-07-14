Home

LAKELAND - Mr. Fred Victor passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 in Lakeland, FL.
He was born September 13, 1935 in Sharon, PA to Fred and Martha Victor. Mr. Victor was previously a crane operator for Sharon Steel before making his home in Lakeland, FL in retirement.
Throughout his life, Mr. Victor was an avid dancer and enjoyed time with The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and was also a Freemason.
Mr. Victor is preceded in death by his wife Elaine and sister Jo Ann. He is survived by his sister Susanna Costick and nieces Leslie Stefanik and Michele Tempesta. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, Fl 33805.
Published in Ledger from July 14 to July 15, 2019
