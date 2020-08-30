FREDA L.

BOLDUC



LAKELAND - Freda L. Bolduc passed away August 21st, 2020. Freda was born in England on September 11 1931, to the late Sidney and Anne Weston.

She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Thawley.

Survived by her sisters Sheila Tooley and Marion Slack (Brian), daughters Moya Amis (Lewis), Karen Anderson (Tony) And Adrienne Bettis (Drew), six grandchildren Layla, Hayley, Andrea, Robert Kelly, Cameron and Blake, four great grandchildren Lilly, Lorenzo, Aubrey and Gavin and multiple nephews and nieces and many dear family and friends in England.

She was a retired nurse and was a member of QARANC (Queens Alexandras Royal Army Nursing Corp) (British Nursing Service). Freda loved knitting, reading and jigsaw puzzles. In remembrance of our mother we ask that you be kind to others, honest in heart, caring of all, humble of spirit, and enjoy life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to VISTE in Lakeland.



