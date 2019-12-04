Home

H.W. Oldham Funeral Home
1537 Kettles Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33805-3633
(863) 683-2419
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Word Alive Ministries
1019 N Tennessee Ave
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Freddie Clarence Austin


1930 - 2019
Freddie Clarence Austin Obituary
COLONEL FREDDIE
CLARENCE
AUSTIN

LAKELAND - Freddie Clarence Austin was born May 30, 1930 in Lakeland to Daisy Belle Washington and Aaron Eddie Austin. He attended Washington Park High School where he was a member of the varsity basketball and softball teams, class president and graduated valedictorian in 1948. He was a graduate of S.C. State College (BS Degree 1950), Lincoln University (Master's Degree-Education 1964), and George Washington University (Master's Degree -Administration 1976). He became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at S.C. State College where he served as President and Treasurer. In 1954, he joined the US Army where he began a stellar career in the military consisting of many tours and rising to the rank of Colonel. He earned numerous citations including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Legion of Merit Citation. He retired in 1984 and returned home to Lakeland.
During retirement, he served as President of Washington Park High, Class of 1948; VP & President of Washington Park Rochelle Alumni Assoc. (1993-2015), President of Tiny Tots Daycare Board of Directors and Junior Partner, Lakeland Assoc. of Investors. He was inducted in the Polk County Schools Hall of Fame.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, he peacefully answered his Father's call. He leaves to cherish his memory Lena Pickett, Bernice Smith, Hazel Gray, Constance Fennell, Gloria Perkins, Russell King, Inez King, Reginal King, Ellard Boles, Edna Diane Williams, first cousins, second, third and fourth cousins.
The Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm at HW Oldham Funeral Home. The Homegoing Tribute will be held December 7th, Saturday, 12 pm at Word Alive Ministries (1019 N. Tennessee Ave., Lakeland).
Published in Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
