FREDDY DELANO

RICHARDS, 77



LAKE WALES - Freddy Delano Richards, 77, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on June 2nd 2020.

He was born August 3rd, 1942, in Babson Park, Florida, to the late Fred & Gretrude (Moser) Richards.

Freddy was a retired U.S.M.C. Veteran, wel-der, and Reverend. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, who loved fishing and reading. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Richards, and sons Jerry W. and Michael Richards, and granddaughter Elizabeth. He is survived by his children: Thomas (Dana) Richards of Anderson, SC, Mich-eal's wife Charlene of Lake Wales, FL, Lawrence (Margie) Richards of Lake Wales, FL, Marie of Lake Wales, FL, and Charity of Orlando, FL, his grandchildren Devan, Brittany, Robin, Thomas, Jacob, Elijah, Shawn, Kaden, Austin, and L.J. of Lake Wales, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Wayside Baptist Church, 7831 Camp Mack Rd, Lake Wales, FL 33898, on June 12th 2020 at 11:00 AM

Memorial donations may be made to: Wayside Baptist Church @ 7831 Camp Mack Rd, Lake Wales, FL 33898.



