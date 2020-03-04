|
|
FREDERICK
ALLEN
ERGENBRIGHT
LAKELAND - Frederick Allen Ergenbright, 81, of Lakeland, Florida, husband of Patricia Ergenbright, passed away February 29, 2020. Born in Staunton, VA on 10/31/1938, he was the son of the late Harold and Madeline Ergenbright of Staunton, VA.
For over 30 years, Fred served in the Air Force and Army in both active and reserve duty while also serving as the Chief Review Appraiser for the Florida Department of Transportation. Fred graduated from Sergeants Major Academy in 1987 and was recognized for serving in the 349th Combat Support Hospital from 1978-1989. Fred was an active member and usher of the Scott Lake Baptist Church. Fred enjoyed gardening, particularly roses. Fred's main loves were his wife, daughters, grandchildren and enjoying time with his extended family. Fred was known by his wife and family as a loving, loyal, courageous, kind, generous and hardworking man.
In addition to his loving wife, Fred is survived by his daughter, Konda Pollard (Mike) of Alpharetta, GA; daughter, Gretchen Carpenter (Michael) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Karly Pollard, Anna Carpenter, and Allen Carpenter; sister, Sandra Goodwin, Rich-mond, VA; sister-in-law, Donna Ergenbright; brother-in-law, Bill Breaden; and 5 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by a brother, Benton Ergenbright and a sister, Ettie Jo Bearden.
Memorial Services will be held at the Scott Lake Baptist Church on March 21, 2020, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Fred to the Scott Lake Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020