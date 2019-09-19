Home

LAKELAND - Frederick Lee Thomas, 73, Cement Products, Lakeland, passed away on 9/13/2019. He was born on March 21, 1946 in Brewster Fl. Frederick was the oldest of three siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Ethel Thomas; sister, Jacquelyn Hargret.
He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Sonji; sister, Edith Byrd (William); stepson, Montreal Cooper; stepdaughter, Sonteisha Palmer; four nieces; two nephews; and a devoted cousin, Clyde Flowers.
Frederick was a private person who never liked being the center of attention. In keeping with what we feel he would desire, there will be no service.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
