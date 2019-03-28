|
GABRIEL ADRIAN
'OUR BUDDY'
RENFROE, 19
LAKELAND - Gabriel Adrian Ren-froe, 'Our Buddy,' age 19 years young, affectionately called Gabrelo by his little sister and Gabe by everyone else who knew him. He attended Pivot High School where he was a senior on the honor roll with perfect attendance, was a seasoned and cherished employee at Fred's Market, Riverview and a loving son, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend to all.
Gabriel was an exemplary student, incredibly hardworking, reliable, generous, and kind to all. He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church. Gabe was a hugger and would always come home from work and give his mom a hug every night; often, with a smile on his face.
His name was chosen by his mom and sister which means dedicated to God and he is now an angel that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his loving parents, David and Julie, brother Chase (Savannah), sisters Meghan and Lily-Grace. He was a sweet and loving uncle to niece Gabriella, and nephews Donovan and Hunter, grandparents Michael and Monika Butenko, Uncle Rob (Heather), cousins, Alex, Payton and Emmitt and Uncle Chris. He is predeceased by his grandmothers Janice Butenko and Betty Renfroe and grandfather Kermit Renfroe. Our only comfort is knowing that he is now surrounded by his grandparents and safe in the arms of Jesus.
A Celebration of Life service will be at Crestview Baptist Church, Friday , March 29th at 6:30 PM. Donations can be made to the Crestview Baptist Family Life Center. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019