GAIL ELAINE
ROSS, 84
LAKELAND - Gail Elaine Ross, 84, of Lakeland passed away November 10, 2019.
Born in Millville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Gladys Bregler, and the wife of the late William Ross.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Ross and siblings, Francis, Vivian, Joan, and Carol.
Gail's survivors include children, William Ross, Daryl Ross (Marguerite), six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8, Friday, November 15, 2019, Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, with a funeral at 11am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019