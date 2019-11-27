|
|
GAIL R.
PETRUCCI
LAKELAND - Gail R. Petrucci passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She was born on April 10, 1941 in Martinsburg, West Virginia to Clermont and Ruth K. Roush. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Petrucci. Gail is survived by her husband, Bernard Petrucci, of 55 years, son, Gregg Petrucci, daughter, Trina Petrucci, two grandchildren, Chance and Haley and many other loving family members.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019