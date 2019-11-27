The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Petrucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail R. Petrucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail R. Petrucci Obituary
GAIL R.
PETRUCCI

LAKELAND - Gail R. Petrucci passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
She was born on April 10, 1941 in Martinsburg, West Virginia to Clermont and Ruth K. Roush. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Petrucci. Gail is survived by her husband, Bernard Petrucci, of 55 years, son, Gregg Petrucci, daughter, Trina Petrucci, two grandchildren, Chance and Haley and many other loving family members.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now