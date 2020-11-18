1/1
Gail Suzanne (Morse) Doty
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAIL SUZANNE DOTY (MORSE)

LAKELAND - Gail Suzanne Doty (Morse) of Lakeland passed away at home on November 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gail was born on November 3, 1935, to John F. Morse, Jr. and Alice Post Morse.
Gail was a 1953, graduate of Hudson High School in Ohio and became a registered nurse through Akron City Hospital's school of nursing in 1956. After moving to Florida Gail earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Florida Southern College in 1982 and continued employment as a nurse until she retired at 65.
Gail married Dennis Doty in 1963 and has been happily married to her best friend over 57 years.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, John & Helen Morse, and Alice Morse; brother, John F. 'Bud' Morse III, and sisters, Cynde (Allan Vargo) Morse and Connie McDonald. Gail tragically lost her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren Detrio in 2008 and Nicholas Detrio in 2020.
Mourning Gail's passing are Dennis, her husband, daughter Kim (Joe) Detrio, son, David (Sherry) Doty, and sisters, Barbara (Bill) Mansfield and Janet (Bill) Grimsley and her sister in law, Jennifer Doty.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:00 am at Medulla Baptist Church, 3930 Old Rd 37, Lakeland, FL 33813, with services following at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Medulla Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Medulla Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved