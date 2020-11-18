GAIL SUZANNE DOTY (MORSE)
LAKELAND - Gail Suzanne Doty (Morse) of Lakeland passed away at home on November 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gail was born on November 3, 1935, to John F. Morse, Jr. and Alice Post Morse.
Gail was a 1953, graduate of Hudson High School in Ohio and became a registered nurse through Akron City Hospital's school of nursing in 1956. After moving to Florida Gail earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Florida Southern College in 1982 and continued employment as a nurse until she retired at 65.
Gail married Dennis Doty in 1963 and has been happily married to her best friend over 57 years.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, John & Helen Morse, and Alice Morse; brother, John F. 'Bud' Morse III, and sisters, Cynde (Allan Vargo) Morse and Connie McDonald. Gail tragically lost her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren Detrio in 2008 and Nicholas Detrio in 2020.
Mourning Gail's passing are Dennis, her husband, daughter Kim (Joe) Detrio, son, David (Sherry) Doty, and sisters, Barbara (Bill) Mansfield and Janet (Bill) Grimsley and her sister in law, Jennifer Doty.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10:00 am at Medulla Baptist Church, 3930 Old Rd 37, Lakeland, FL 33813, with services following at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
.