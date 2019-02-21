|
|
GARLAND H.
PRIDGEN, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Garland H. Pridgen, age 83, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, in Winter Haven.
Mr. Pridgen was born April 23, 1935, in Samson, AL, to Royal and Willie (Carter) Pridgen. He has been in Polk County since 1947. Garland attended Lakeland High School. He joined the Army in 1954, and was stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where he was a paratrooper in the 83rd Airborne. While deployed to North Korea, he was wounded and became a disabled veteran in 1954. He attended Lakeland Business College, and received a certificate for CPA. He was a business owner of Cypress Sales Co., Auburndale, FL from 1961 to 1993, Industrial Wipes and work uniforms, Regal Wipers Industrial Wipes in Houma, LA, from 1981-1993. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Winter Haven and the Elks Club. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven.
Garland is survived by his loving wife of 30 yrs. Rowena Pridgen, Winter Haven, son Roger Pridgen, Opp, AL, grandchildren Ja-son Wilcott, Keesha, Miranda, Coti, Chase Pridgen, great grandchildren Kyle Norris, Kali Wilcott, Hunter Pridgen, Maverick Faulkenham, daughter Misty Futch, Winter Haven, grandchildren Casey LeAnne Torres, Dusten Lee Futch, great grandchildren: Avian Adam Moore, Khye Adam Moore, Decklen Lee Futch, sister Janice Stewart, brother in law Jack Virgil Stewart, Polk City, FL, nieces and nephews, Nicole Smith, Winter Haven, Kelli Chavez, Jim Combee, Auburndale.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 Fri-day, Feb. 22, 2019 at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Ave., Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger on Feb. 21, 2019