GARNET JEANETTE RETTER
GARNET JEANETTE RETTER, 89

LAKELAND - Garnet Jeanette Retter, 89, of Lakeland and formerly of Columbia City, Indiana passed away November 1, 2020.
Born in Auburn, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William and Ione Tucker Perry.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lois Preston, Janelle Luther, Evelyn Fhal.
Her survivors include her husband of 49 years, Stan Retter; children, Brent Retter, JoEllen Watkins, Brian Watkins, Scot Retter, Todd Retter, Jill Johnson; sister, Phyllis Wood (Bill); seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.
Garnet was a Methodist who loved to travel. She visited many beautiful sights throughout the world and had also RV'ed all over the US with her husband. She loved to play dominoes and was a talented seamstress. She was also an excellent cook that brought family together. Garnet will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family is not planning any local services, but are planning to celebrate her life in Indiana at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
