GARRETT RYAN
SCAPLEN
LAKELAND - Garrett Ryan Scaplen passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1994 in Lakeland, Florida to Doug and Mary Scaplen.
He was a graduate of George Jenkins High School in 2012 and worked in construction.
Garrett enjoyed riding motorcycles and shooting guns.
He is survived by his fiancée, Krystal First-Argila; and her son, Cameron; mother, Mary Scaplen of Apollo Beach; father, Doug J. Scaplen (Tammy) of Plant City; sister, Alyssa Scaplen of Winter Haven; aunts, Sally Ax (Jim), Brenda Boyt (Dwayne), Susan Kindy (Neil); uncle, David Lewis (Angie) and many other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 am in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801, with services following at 11 am.
Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019