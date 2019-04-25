|
|
GARY L.
GILILEO, Sr., 75
LAKELAND - Garry L. Gilileo, Sr., 75 of Lakeland died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Lakeland.
Garry was born in Clermont, FL to Carl & Velma (Wheat) Gilileo. He moved to Lakeland 61 years ago coming from Clermont, FL. He attended Victory Church and was a successful business owner, owning numerous businesses in the Lakeland area for many years, including the family run business of Gilileo Roofing Service for the past 57 years. He was also a proud member of the National Rifle Association.
Mr. Gilileo was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 43 years Cheryl, his children Gary (Wendy) Gilileo, Jr., Dion (Cori) Gilileo, Shane (Jordan) Gilileo, Casey Gilileo, Christina (Jason) Willis, all of Lakeland, siblings Donnie (Helen) Gilileo of Leesburg, FL, Larry (Peggy) Gilileo of Auburndale, FL, Tony Gilileo of Lakeland, Pam (Adrian) Gilley of Lakeland and Susie (Ruben) Williams of Lakeland, 8 grandchildren and 13 great, grandchildren.
Mr. Gilileo's family will receive friends at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd, Lakeland on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019