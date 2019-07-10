|
GARY ALAN
WORLEY, 46
LAKELAND - Gary Alan Worley, 46, of Lakeland, FL died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Lakeland.
He was born in Lakeland to Tim & Sandy Worley and has been a lifelong resident. He was a 1990 graduate of Auburndale High School. He served our country for 4 years in the US Air Force. He was a lab technician with CF Industries for many years and later for Mosaic. Gary was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing and working with his hands which he was extremely talented with having the ability to fix anything.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jodie, son Noah, both of Lakeland, his parents Tim & Sandy Worley, of Polk City, siblings Jamie Worley of Plantation, FL, Sheri (Carl) West, Jeffrey (Shannon) Worley, Michael (Meagan) Worley, Laurie Bessinger, all of Lakeland and Amanda Worley of Polk City. Gary is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 6725 Green Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019. Gary will be laid to rest at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL 33513.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019