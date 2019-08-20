|
GARY DONALD 'DONNY' HOUSER
BARTOW - Our Lord dispatched Donny to his final call that he responded to on August 16, 2019. He was born in Longview, TX on November 15, 1968.
Donny is survived by his wife, Kristen, and three sons, Tyler, Logan, and Dalton. Also surviving are his parents, Darryl (Susan), Patsy, his brother, Danny, his sister, Cene', and niece Shelby.
Donny retired a Master Deputy from Polk County Sheriff's Office in 2017, after nearly 30 years of service.
Donny will be on scene, one last time, at the First Baptist Church at 410 E. Church Street in Bartow, Saturday, August 24th at 10 am, with services starting at 11am. Officiating the services will be Major Marvin Pittman. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Polk Sheriff Charities, polksheriff.org/donate specifically for counseling of Law Enforcement suffering in his name.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019