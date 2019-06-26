|
|
GARY RALPH
FULTZ
10/23/56 - 5/25/19
WINTER HAVEN - Gary was born in Alachua General Hospital, Gainesville, FL while his parents were attending the University of Florida. The family moved to Winter Haven in 1963.
Gary attended Brigham Elementary School and played softball. As a young child he was baptized at Southside Baptist Church, but worshiped with his family at St. John's United Methodist Church, but always found time for fishing.
He graduated from Atlantic High School in Palm Beach County and attended classes in the study of irrigation and landscaping. He pursued a long enjoyable career.
He married Melissa Fihaley and her son Shannon. Timothy Ralph Fultz joined the family in 1981.
Gary returned to Winter Haven in 2007 along with his cat 'Stevie' to assist in the care of his step father Charles E. Bolick; he remained in Winter Haven until his death.
He is survived by his mother, Jeanette K. Bolick, his sons Shannon McEachin and Timothy Fultz, his grandsons Kayden Fultz and Gavin McEachin and his sisters Lisa Franklin, Becky Burress, and Lori Cloud and many loving, extended family members.
A celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Alfred, Saturday June 29 at 1:00 P.M. You are invited to join his family in the celebration.
Gary was a faithful supporter of the Florida Gators and gator attire is welcome.
Published in Ledger from June 26 to June 27, 2019