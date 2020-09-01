GARY LINWOODBEAR, 80BLAIRSVILLE, GA - Mr. Gary Linwood Bear age 80 of Blairsville, formerly of Lake Wales, FL., passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his home in Blairsville, GA. Gary was born on June 6, 1040 in Wolfsville, MD., to the late Floretta Day Bear and the late Lloyd Bear. He moved to Lake Wales, FL. at a young age where he began his lifelong career as a Master Barber and for forty nine years had the pleasure of serving the community at Gary Bear's Barbershop.Gary never met a stranger, always and a joyful smile and a joke to tell (Oh the stories that he could tell). He loved the community and the many generations of families he served.Surviving Gary are his loving wife and best friend, Pam Kipila Bear of Blairsville, one son, Gary Lin Bear of Lake Wales, FL., one daughter and son in law, Anita and Darren Patton of Winter Haven, FL., Bonus Children, Brett Dukes, Brad and Faith Dukes, Amy and Eric Teasley, one brother, Eugene Bear of Fredricksburg, VA., several grandchildren and great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends also survive.He was preceded in death by his parents, Floretta and Lloyd Bear, grandparents, aunts, uncles and a nephew.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date in Lake Wales, FL. and will be announced. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Union County Humane Society Mountain Shelter in Gary's memory.Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at