GARY LINWOOD BEAR
1940 - 2020
GARY LINWOOD
BEAR, 80

BLAIRSVILLE, GA - Mr. Gary Linwood Bear age 80 of Blairsville, formerly of Lake Wales, FL., passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his home in Blairsville, GA. Gary was born on June 6, 1040 in Wolfsville, MD., to the late Floretta Day Bear and the late Lloyd Bear. He moved to Lake Wales, FL. at a young age where he began his lifelong career as a Master Barber and for forty nine years had the pleasure of serving the community at Gary Bear's Barbershop.
Gary never met a stranger, always and a joyful smile and a joke to tell (Oh the stories that he could tell). He loved the community and the many generations of families he served.
Surviving Gary are his loving wife and best friend, Pam Kipila Bear of Blairsville, one son, Gary Lin Bear of Lake Wales, FL., one daughter and son in law, Anita and Darren Patton of Winter Haven, FL., Bonus Children, Brett Dukes, Brad and Faith Dukes, Amy and Eric Teasley, one brother, Eugene Bear of Fredricksburg, VA., several grandchildren and great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floretta and Lloyd Bear, grandparents, aunts, uncles and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date in Lake Wales, FL. and will be announced. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the Union County Humane Society Mountain Shelter in Gary's memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at
www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
August 31, 2020
Gary will be missed tremendously. He always had such a contagious smile and just lit up a room. I love him and Pam very much and keeping you in my prayers!
Maria Webb
Friend
August 31, 2020
Gary was a great ambassador of humor, warmness and a friendly way. He relieved stress from everyone he met with his great humor and infectious smile. We will miss the "Bear" until we meet again. May God be with his family as they celebrate his life and mourn the loss of his presence. The memory of all the good times will carry us through and he will never be forgotten by the generations he affected. RIP my precious friend.
Rev. Frank Smith
Friend
August 30, 2020
I first wanted to say to the family how sorry I am for your loss. I haven’t seen Mr. Bear in a lot of years, but I will always remember the trips on my bicycle, riding around the lake and downtown to get a haircut from him. The first time I walked in there he looked up and smiled and said how can I help you young lady? I said I was wondering if you could cut my hair? He said of course I can. I don’t blow dry and curl it, but I can definitely cut it! I told him that wouldn’t be a problem. I always looked forward to riding my bike down there and getting my haircut because there was always laughter involved. Gary, Anita, Darren and Ms.Pam, my heart goes out to you and my prayers go up for you. God bless you and bring you His peace.
Lisa Dorsey
Friend
August 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Family! Thanks Gary for the perfect hair cut that I would get when the few times that I was in Lake Wales. RIP Gary.
Dan Stanley
August 30, 2020
Gary would want me to tell him a joke. I will wait until we meet again.
Sonny Jones
Friend
August 30, 2020
I am so, so sorry to hear this, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Suzanne Stegall
Friend
August 30, 2020
Gary was a very kind, and happy man. I’m glad that he was able to enjoy his retirement with Pam in the Georgia mountains. He will be missed.
Jim Basch
Family
August 30, 2020
A genuine Teddy Bear, a wonderful person and a good friend for many years, would give you the shirt off of his back, thoughts and prayers are with his family, RIP brother, you have earned it.
Friend
August 30, 2020
Jerry Morgan
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gary was the best at what he did. Be it cutting hair, cracking a joke, or just being your friend. He will be greatly missed
Kraig Feagle
Friend
August 29, 2020
I have his Loved Ones in My Heart and Prayers.
Mary Beth (Kipila) Basch
Family
August 29, 2020
Great memories. Joyful countenance. Never met a stranger. Always lifted your spirits. You went away happy. Rest in peace. Wade & Kathryn Scaggs
Kathryn Scaggs
Friend
August 29, 2020
A real friend who will be missed.
Mike and Cindy Allen
Cindy Allen
Friend
August 29, 2020
What a great guy,
Steve Ricketts
Friend
August 29, 2020
Prayers for family and friends. Anita and family sorry for your loss. Haven't seen Mr Bear in many a day. But still remember sitting down in his shop and talking many a day. God Bless each of you and I pray for peace to be upon each of your hearts.
Tony Gushlaw
Friend
August 29, 2020
Sorry to learn. I worked for Gary when I was 15, learning the value of a dollar, riding motorcycles with him and Arley. He was a good friend who taught me much. Rest easy, old friend ...
Curtis Ammons
Friend
August 29, 2020
Many fond memories with Gary at his shop. He was always a pleasure to be around. Sorry for your loss.
Jerry &#8220;JT&#8221; Torrance
Friend
August 29, 2020
Pam! We are so sorry to hear of Gary passing. Prayers for you and family... Gary and Debbie Giddens
Debbie Giddens
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gary was a great man and always had a good story. My condolence to the family
Shawn Carden
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gary worked for my Uncle Griff before he bought the shop. I babysit the kids! He always had a smile on his face. Susan Marlowe Thompson
Susan Thompson
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gary was a friend and my preferred barber while I lived in Lake Wales. Enjoyed dropping in on trips back there. Gary was a highlight. Clif Smith.
Clifton Smith
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gary was a mess! He was always friendly, jovial, laughing, and just an all around friend! I frequented his barber shop for many, many years! I'm sad to hear of his passing but will always have fond memories of the 100's of times he would greet myself and others while entering his shop! Pam, you will be in my prayers, along with your entire family. God's blessings on you!
Rev. Ken Hardee
Friend
August 29, 2020
Gary was a great guy and knew everyone in LW. Whenever I passed his barbershop I always went in for a little chat. Gary will be missed by all who knew him in LW.
Jane MacDonald Ginewsky
Friend
August 29, 2020
RIP my friend.
Richard Norman
Friend
August 29, 2020
This makes me
Very sad Gary took me
In and taught me
So
Much at the barber shop! He was always giving me extra here and there because I helped so much! Wish he was still my boss he was the best ever♥ Thank you brother for see the nest in me may God bless you family ♥
Valarie Baxter
Coworker
August 28, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Gary’s passing. I have so many fond memories of him and have known him all of my life. What a great guy- he has the best smile and the best laugh on the planet! So sorry for your loss your family will be in my prayers daily.
Carol Mondello
Friend
August 28, 2020
Pam, We were sorry to hear about the passing of your husband Gary. Praying that God will comfort you and give you peace during this difficult time. Sincerely, Mike and June Hunt
Mike and June Hunt
Friend
August 28, 2020
Rest in piece my wonderful friend. I will miss you. Till we meet again.
Kip Balliett
Friend
August 28, 2020
I am so shocked to hear this. I have known Gary for as long as I can remember. I never saw him without a smile on his face. He was indeed a character. No one else like Gary Bear. I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. Anyone who knew him, liked him. I will be praying for his family and the void he left.
Cindy Mobley Osbon
Lake Wales, FL
Cindy Mobley-Osbon
Friend
August 28, 2020
Will truly miss Gary. He was always so much fun at our neighborhood gatherings. Rest In Peace my friend.
Carroll Quinn
Neighbor
