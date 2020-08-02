GARYOWENSWINTER HAVEN - Gary Owens, beloved father, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully July 29, 2020 at the age of 76 in Winter Haven Hospital.He was born in Wise County, VA as a beautiful gift for the New Year on December 31, 1943 to Robert and Elsie Owens, moving with his mother, father and six brothers to Florida as a teenager. He soon met and married Barbara Jean Wells. In 1965 he joined the US Army and proudly served our country for 2 years as a rifle expert and radio operator. August 22, 1971, he welcomed his son into the world and became a loving father to Brett Owens and once again on July 7, 1979 to daughter Kristin Owens. While raising a family, Gary worked hard as a talented block mason. Enjoying music from The Eagles and CCR, a Dallas Cowboys fan, never missing his favorite meal, breakfast, and watching Smurfs every Saturday morning with his daughter. He was a true family man.Gary is preceded in death by his son, Brett Owens, his brothers, Doug, Cleamond, Gerald and Jay Owens, as well as his mother and father. He is survived by daughter Kristin Owens, brothers Robert and Shane Owens and many nieces and nephews. Gary remained kind, open hearted, funny and loving until the end. He will be missed.Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 16th at The Church on the Hill, Dundee, FL at 2 p.m.