GARY P.
MCCULLOUGH, 61
MAHOMET, IL. - Gary P. McCullough, 61, of Mahomet, IL, (formerly of Lakeland, FL), passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Urbana, IL.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley L. and Patricia K. McCullough and his nephew Matthew Beck.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rene' McCullough and son, Ethan P. McCullough; his brother, David P. McCullough; his sisters, Debbie (John) Johnson, Patricia (Steve) Beck, Cheryl (David) Bridges and Paula (Steve) Parker; sister-in-law, Linda (Michael) Valencia and brother-in-law, Alan Wilkenson, along with several nephews and nieces. He will also be missed by his dogs, Shadow and Maggie.
Gary was a loving husband, devoted father and a friend to all. He loved all sports but especially fishing and golfing. Gary enjoyed cooking and barbecuing. He worked as a project superintendent for O'Shea Builders in Champaign, IL.
A private family service will be held in Lakeland, FL at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019