GARY ROBERT REISING, 63WINTER HAVEN: Loving father, grandfather and mentor, Gary Robert Reising, passed away at Winter Haven Hospital on April 25, 2020 after a brief illness.Gary is predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia Reising, parents Gloria and Robert Reising, and his brother David Reising.He is survived by his brother Joseph Reising, sister Karen Evens, numerous nieces and nephews, his son Chris Reising (Laura), daughters Vanessa Howie (Jason) and Cassandra Reising and the granddaughters who were the loves of his life: Ellie, & Harper Howie, & Mikaela Reising.Due to COVID-19, services were private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Oak Ridge Funeral Care.