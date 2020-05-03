GARY ROBERT REISING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARY ROBERT REISING, 63

WINTER HAVEN: Loving father, grandfather and mentor, Gary Robert Reising, passed away at Winter Haven Hospital on April 25, 2020 after a brief illness.
Gary is predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Cynthia Reising, parents Gloria and Robert Reising, and his brother David Reising.
He is survived by his brother Joseph Reising, sister Karen Evens, numerous nieces and nephews, his son Chris Reising (Laura), daughters Vanessa Howie (Jason) and Cassandra Reising and the granddaughters who were the loves of his life: Ellie, & Harper Howie, & Mikaela Reising.
Due to COVID-19, services were private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by Oak Ridge Funeral Care.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved