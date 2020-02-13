|
GARY STEVENS
CARTER, 66
AUBURNDALE - Gary Stevens Carter, 66 passed away Tuesday, February 4 2020 due to
injuries he sustained in a car accident.
He was born October 6 1953 and raised in Winter Haven FL. He was retired from Facilities Management and also worked for the Carpenters Union.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randall S. Carter and mother, Geraldine Cox Carter.
Survived by 3 sisters, Rox Ann Huckaba (Donnie), Del Over-street (Ken), Donna Denmark (Jeff), numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved life partner Gemma Anthony.
He was a devoted FL Gator fan and had a passionate hobby of growing and eating hot peppers.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday February 16 Open House from 3-5 pm at his favorite watering hole Floridino's 1919 8th St NW, Winter Haven FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020