GAYLE A.
WERTZ
LAKELAND - Gayle A. Wertz, 76, Lakeland resident since 1995, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020.
Born Dec. 31, 1943 in Decatur, IL to Galen and Gladys (Gillette) Jenkins, Gayle married Robert 'Bob' Wertz on Dec. 19, 1965 in Cerro Gordo, IL. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Illinois State University in 1966 and resided in Rochester, IN from 1977-1995. After many years teaching, Gayle spent most of her working life in real estate, with 12 years as a managing broker followed by 25 years as a real estate appraiser, retiring in 2018.
Gayle is survived by her son Jaime Wertz of Plymouth, IN and daughter Kori (Shane) Billings of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bob. A memorial service is planned for a later date in Rochester, IN. Memorial gifts may be made to the SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd. S., Lakeland, FL 33813.
Gayle loved being social, always noted for her polish and style. She will be affectionately remembered for her prolific generosity, extreme work ethic, love of family, friends and her beloved cats.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020