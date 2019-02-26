GENE A.

FINCH Sr., 88



LAKELAND - Gene A. Finch Sr., 88 of Lakeland, went peacefully to be with the Lord on February 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, of 53 years, Betsy Kay Finch.

Born July 3, 1930, in Lakeland he was the son of the late David and Betty Finch. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dottie Cravey.

Mr. Finch was a United States Navy veteran, having proud-ly served in the Korean war. He had a successful career selling heavy equipment and retired from Linder Industrial Machinery and H.F Mason Machinery Company. He was Past-President of the Exchange Club, a contributor and supporter of the Lakeland YMCA chapter. He was a longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church of Lakeland and served as Past-Senior Warden there as well.

He was an active member of Cleveland Heights Golf Club, loved John Wayne movies, watching Univ. of Florida sports, traveling, and history. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy; his daughter, Alexis Rocker; son, Al (Melissa) Finch; grandchildren, Gavin and Alex Finch.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 202 S Massachusetts Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 with a reception to follow. An inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637 or All Saint's Building Fund at All Saints Episcopal Church, 202 S. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801.

www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary