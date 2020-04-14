|
GENE RAY
STENGER, 74
LAKE WALES - Gene Stenger of Lake Wales passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
He was born June 21, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Harold and Elizabeth Stenger; he moved to Lake Wales from Orlando in 1976. Gene was retired from State Farm Insurance. He was of the Episcopalian faith.
Gene was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary B. Steng-er. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith E. Stenger; sons, Jeffrey Stenger (Connie) of Lake Wales, and Bryan Stenger (Tonya) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Terry Stenger (Janice) of Ocala; grandchild, Kayla Stenger; brother in law, Thomas Ling; and sister in law, Janice Ling.
Our world has lost a very good man, husband, father and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Gene had a great sense of humor and kept us all entertained with his antics. GO GATORS!
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at
