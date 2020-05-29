GENE RAYMOND

STAGNER



LAKELAND - Gene Raymond Stagner passed May 25,2020 at his home.

He is survived by son, Scott and Sue Stagner, grandchildren, Beau and Danielle, Tyler, Garrett and Lyndsey Stagner, great grandchildren, Stetson, Avalynn and Madalynn; daughter Stephanie and Garry Bach-owski, grandchildren Andrew and Brittney Cunningham, Matthew Cunningham, great grandsons Aiden and Abel.

The family will be having graveside services June 1st at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store