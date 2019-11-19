Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
GENELLA MAHAN JONES


1937 - 2019
GENELLA MAHAN JONES Obituary
GENELLA MAHAN JONES

WINTER HAVEN - It is with great sadness that the family of Genella Mahan Jones announces her passing on November 16, 2019. Genella was born January 7, 1937, in Alexander City, AL to John Albert & Levis Mahan. She was a long-time resident of Winter Haven and Lake Alfred, FL.
Genella graduated from UCF (formerly FTU) with a teaching degree and began her career at Inwood Elementary teaching sixth and then first grades. She continued her education by obtaining a Master's Degree in Education and continued her career, at Inwood Elementary, as Assistant Principal retiring after thirty plus years as an educator.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William 'Bill' E. Jones, whom she met in Montgomery, AL and married in 1957. Genella is survived by her brother Morell Mahan of Alexander City, AL as well as two children, Jeanie J. Overbay (J.R.), and Jeffrey T. Jones (Emma) and two grandchildren Cameron and Amanda Jones. Both of her children reside in Lake Alfred.
Genella was an avid reader who loved to shop for antiques. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, making stained glass, and was a Master Gardner. Genella spent many years tracing her genealogy and documenting her family lineage.
A memorial service honoring Genella Jones will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd., N.W., Winter Haven, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 12:30 in the afternoon.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
