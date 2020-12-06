GENETTE BELL DANIELS, 92
LAKELAND - Mrs. Genette Bell Daniels, 92 passed peacefully on December 1, 2020 from cardiac arrest, while at home with her daughter and devoted caregiver, Dr. Sheila Jones. She was born on March 25, 1928 to Mr. Kelly and Mrs. Lena Edwards Bell. She graduated from Union Academy High School in Bartow, FL and obtained her B.S. degree from Clark College in Elementary Education in Atlanta, GA. After teaching for five years in Wauchula, FL, she was hired as an elementary education teacher by Polk County Public Schools. She ended a successful teaching career in 2002 after 52 years in the classroom.
Mrs. Daniels received countless awards during her life, including the Bartow Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year, Who's Who Among America's Teachers (Multiple Years), Letters of Recognition from the Governor and State Senators, Lakeland Ledger and Polk County Democrat Articles, Recognition from the Union Academy Alumni, Various organizations as a Teacher who Made a Difference, Grand Marshall for the Dr. M.L.K. Parade, Recognition by Luster All and a Proclamation from the City of Bartow.
She was a member of Burkett Chapple Primitive Baptist Church for 84 years and served as a member of the Mother's Board until her death. In 2007, the church honored her with a monument in the parking lot for her service and dedication. She vacationed in various Caribbean Islands and in Europe. She enjoyed traveling to multiple cities in the U.S. while her grandson-in-law played in the NFL. Her last travel experience was to Bermuda.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Shedrick Daniels and her brother, Mr. Jack Holloway. She leaves to forever cherish her memories, her daughter Dr. Velenaia Daniels of Decatur, GA, her daughter Dr. Sheila Daniels Jones of Bartow, FL, her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Dr. Monique and Elder Dr. Marcus Floyd and their daughter, Milania 'MiMi' Floyd of Lakeland, FL, her grandson and granddaughter-in law, Jamar and Charmaine Curtis and their son and daughter, De'Shaun and Nalani Curtis of Morrow, GA, her biological sister, Mrs. Thelma West of Bartow, FL and her family, and other relatives.
A private service will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at Burkett Chapple P.B. Church and will be streamed to the Facebook page, Twitter, YouTube and website (burkettchapple.com
) of the church. Arrangements by Williams Funeral Home.